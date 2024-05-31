May 31, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd vs. Bemidji Baseball Elimination Game Postponed Due to Rain

In baseball playoffs, Bemidji was hosting Brainerd in the Section 8AAAA elimination bracket. The Lumberjacks won the lone meeting between the two rivals just nine days ago.

The Warriors and the Lumberjacks fought back and forth until the skies opened up and the rain came down, and the game would have to be postponed tied 7-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The plan is to resume play on Saturday at noon to finish the game.

The winner will play St. Michael-Albertville next Tuesday.

