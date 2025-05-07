May 7, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd Votes to Only Allow Data Centers with Conditional Use Permit

brainerd newer water tower generic thumbnail

Lakeland News File

The Brainerd City Council held a vote on Monday on whether data centers would be allowed to be built in the city. An ordinance was approved to let businesses operate a data center only if they have a conditional use permit.

One concern brought up by council members was the noise that a potential data center could output. According to C&C Technology, noises inside of a data center can reach up to 96 decibels, roughly equivalent of the noise a lawn mower would make.

In the ordinance that the council read, a sound study would need to be completed by any company wishing to establish a data center in the city. However, Ward 2 councilor Kelly Bevans questioned how that could be achieved before a center is built.

“So how would like, a company like Blockmetrix [a cryptocurrency mining business] satisfy that being that there’s nothing there?” asked Bevans.

“So they’d be hiring a third-party sound engineer to produce a sound report off of the baseline study and then also what’s projected,” replied James Kramvik, Brainerd Community Development Director.

The council passed the ordinance unanimously.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Business

Registration for Pequot Lakes’ Annual Bean Hole Days Now Open

Community

Crosslake Partners with MN GreenStep Program to Become a More Sustainable City

News

No Injuries Reported After Ultralight Plane Crashes in Hubbard County

Education & Government

Keri Heintzeman Sworn in as State Senator for District 6