Brainerd Votes to Allow Alcohol in Some City Parks

The Brainerd City Council has voted to approve the use of alcohol in Brainerd city parks in some circumstances.

A new ordinance that will allow alcohol in about half of the city’s parks was approved on a 5-1 vote last night. The ordinance will also allow for alcohol consumption at Lum Park campsites and at Memorial Park softball games.

Non-profits can apply for permits to sell liquor at events in the approved parks and visitors can also bring in their own alcohol to consume at those approved parks.

