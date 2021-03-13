Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Veteran Receives Recognition for #StillServing Campaign

Nick UrsiniMar. 12 2021

U.S Army Sergeant Mark Persons took over as the Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars webmaster in 2015. Since then, he redid the website as well as add a page where other veterans can share their stories and pictures.

What once started out with only three pages of content has now grown to 60 pages and counting.

Persons was recognized by the National VFW’s #StillServing Campaign. The campaign honors veterans who continue to serve in their community after active duty.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

