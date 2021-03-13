Brainerd Veteran Receives Recognition for #StillServing Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

U.S Army Sergeant Mark Persons took over as the Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars webmaster in 2015. Since then, he redid the website as well as add a page where other veterans can share their stories and pictures.

What once started out with only three pages of content has now grown to 60 pages and counting.

Persons was recognized by the National VFW’s #StillServing Campaign. The campaign honors veterans who continue to serve in their community after active duty.

