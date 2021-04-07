Brainerd Upping Code Enforcement for Things Left in People’s Yards

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the snow now having melted in the Brainerd area, it’s becoming easier to spot code infractions in people’s yards.

The Department of Community Development has been receiving a lot of complaints of junk in people’s yards. During Monday’s Brainerd City Council meeting, the director of that department recommended the city move back to proactive enforcement. Kelly Bevans, Brainerd City Council President, says junk can be classified as many different things, such as unlicensed vehicles sitting in yards, old furniture, or yard debris like piles of leaves.

Bevans said the first violation will be dealt with via letter. After that, fines can be handed out, with the amount increasing after each offense.

