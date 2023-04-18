Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Track & Field Gets Ready for Home Quad Meet

Lakeland News — Apr. 17 2023

It’s been tough sledding for spring sports in northern Minnesota, as the weather just won’t cooperate. Both the Brainerd boys and girls track and field teams had to postpone their first home meet of the year due to the snow and cold.

But last Thursday, they managed to get out on the track while it was sunny and 75 for an intersquad practice to help prep for this week’s upcoming quad meet.

The Warriors will have a chance to better their best on Tuesday, April 18th at 4 p.m. during the quad meet. Brainerd is hosting the event, and Alexandria and Pequot Lakes will be in attendance.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Contract of Brainerd Boys Hockey Head Coach Howie Borden Not Renewed

30 Track Teams Compete at Little Amik Invite at BSU

MSHSL Approves Section Realignment for 2023-25

Brainerd Softball Preps for 2023 Season After Historic 2022 Campaign

Recently Added

Backroads: Foxby

Posted on Apr. 13 2023

Common Ground: Grant Goltz Hops Cultivation - Part 1

Posted on Apr. 12 2023

Backroads: Kelley Smith

Posted on Apr. 6 2023

Common Ground: The North Country Scenic Trail

Posted on Apr. 5 2023

Fire Chasers: Minnesota Wildland Fire Fighters

Posted on Apr. 1 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.