Brainerd Track & Field Gets Ready for Home Quad Meet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been tough sledding for spring sports in northern Minnesota, as the weather just won’t cooperate. Both the Brainerd boys and girls track and field teams had to postpone their first home meet of the year due to the snow and cold.

But last Thursday, they managed to get out on the track while it was sunny and 75 for an intersquad practice to help prep for this week’s upcoming quad meet.

The Warriors will have a chance to better their best on Tuesday, April 18th at 4 p.m. during the quad meet. Brainerd is hosting the event, and Alexandria and Pequot Lakes will be in attendance.