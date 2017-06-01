Brainerd To Host Minnesota State Fire Departments Annual Conference
Each year, the Minnesota State Fire Department Association selects a different community to host their annual conference and fire school. This year Brainerd will play host to over 200 firefighters from all over the state of Minnesota.
When the MSDFA selects a community to host the conference that cities fire department is in charge of organizing and planning the three-day event.
The last time Brainerd hosted the annual event was a decade ago.
According to the MSDFA website, the conference will include a Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Service, and a community parade and car show.
The conference and fire school is scheduled to run June 8th through the 10th.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More