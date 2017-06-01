DONATE

Brainerd To Host Minnesota State Fire Departments Annual Conference

Josh Peterson
Jun. 1 2017
Each year, the Minnesota State Fire Department Association selects a different community to host their annual conference and fire school. This year Brainerd will play host to over 200 firefighters from all over the state of Minnesota.

When the MSDFA selects a community to host the conference that cities fire department is in charge of organizing and planning the three-day event.

The last time Brainerd hosted the annual event was a decade ago.

According to the MSDFA website, the conference will include a Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Service, and a community parade and car show.

The conference and fire school is scheduled to run June 8th through the 10th.

