Brainerd to Discuss How to Use American Rescue Plan Act Funds

The city of Brainerd was awarded funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help deal with some of the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday’s city council meeting, a workshop was scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 PM to discuss how those funds will be spent.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the use of any funding must be designated and reported by the end of 2024. After a plan is set on how to spend the funds, the money must be spent by the end of 2026.

The city received over $1,468,000 in state and local fiscal recovery funds, which can be spent in as many different ways as the council would like as long as transactions fall under ARPA provisions.

