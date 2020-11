Click to print (Opens in new window)

The annual Brainerd thanksgiving meal set a new record this year for deliveries and pickup orders. With no in-house meal this year, the American Legion building became a drive-thru. Reporter Nick Ursini was there to observe the record turnout.

Any leftover food was donated to Teen Challenge.

