Brainerd Tennis Sends Three Athletes To The State Tournament

After making it to the state tournament as a team last year, the Brainerd tennis team was unsure how 2019 would play out after the Warriors lost numerous starters from last year. Although the Warriors won’t be going to state as a team this year, Brainerd will send one singles player and a doubles pairing to state.

At the start of the Brainerd tennis season, the big question was, who will replace three-time section champ Tanner Lundberg? That question would quickly be answered with the name Patrick Moraghan.

“It was kind of an honor,” Moraghan said. “I kind of felt a little bit of pressure to live up to how good he was, but I took it as a challenge, and I think I did alright.”

It’s easy to agree with Patrick after he dominated the section tournament and became the fourth straight Brainerd singles player to qualify for state.

“I think it’s fun to follow up Tanner, and to experience what he got to experience,” Moraghan said.

The former Brainerd tennis star hasn’t given Moraghan any advice, but Patrick learned a lot by just watching Tanner over the last three seasons.

“He definitely hustled really hard, his effort was great, and that’s what I tried to copy,” Moraghan said. “We have different styles of play, but that can be something that everyone can learn from.”

On the doubles side, Garrett Goeden and Ian Aadland will be representing the Warriors at state. Goeden mainly played singles for Brainerd this year, but once he moved to doubles it proved to be a great change.

“We played two or three matches before the individual tournament, so we definitely had some chemistry,” Aadland said.

“Ian and I have really great chemistry,” Goeden said. “Our tennis games work really well together, and our flow on the court is awesome.”

Goeden and Aadland had an unbelievable comeback in the section final, and now they feel as if nothing can stop them.

“We’re never giving up, every single point we are going all out for every single ball,” Goeden said.

Just like in many state tournaments, the Metro area teams are looked at as the favorite, but Brainerd is going into state with an open mind.

“Anything can happen in tennis,” Aadland said.

“It’s a long ways away, but I guess anything is possible,” Moraghan said.

If Moraghan or the duo of Aadland and Goeden are able to come out on top at state, it will be Brainerd tennis’ first ever individual title.