Brainerd Teacher Nominated For 2019 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

A teacher in the Brainerd School District has recently been nominated for 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

June Golden-Dahlgren is one of only 168 teachers in the state to be a candidate for the 55th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Dahlgren is an early childhood special education teacher and has been working in the district for the last 23 years. Teaching is her second career after originally going to school to be a dental assistant.

“It’s a real passion for me. Having it been a second career and having personal experience in the early intervention. My whole focus was if I can make a difference to one child and one family, then I’ve done my job,” said June Golden-Dahlgren, 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Nominee “And that’s what I want to do – make a difference in a child’s life.”

Semifinalists for 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen at the end of February with finalists being named at the end of March.