Brainerd Swim & Dive’s Mya Tautges Wins State Title in 50-Yard Freestyle

On Saturday, the high school girls’ swimming and diving meet was held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, and Brainerd’s Mya Tautges came away with gold.

Tautges won an individual state title in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in a school-record 22.79 seconds, earning her an All-American honor as well.

“I feel like my most important was my flip turn,” Tautges said. “I mean, I was a little bit behind by my start, so I feel like my flip turn really got me going into the next 25 of the race, and then my finish is pretty good, too.”

She added, “It’s really exciting and I like to make my parents proud because they put a lot of time in. I mean, it feels amazing. I couldn’t do it without my teammates. I mean, we worked super hard and we had like, section coach of the year. I mean, I couldn’t do without both my coaches.”

Tautges becomes just the second Brainerd girls’ swimming and diving individual state champ. The other was Rachel Mudgett in 1975, who also did in the 50 free.