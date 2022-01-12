Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Superintendent Laine Larson Reflects on 40 Years Inside Schools

Chris BurnsJan. 11 2022

As previously reported, Laine Larson, the superintendent of Brainerd Public Schools, will be retiring from her position this summer. We sat down with her to reflect on 40 years of public service.

Throughout our interview, Larson kept reiterating how thankful she was for the students, staff, and parents of the Brainerd community. She says “it truly is a community partnership focused on education”.

Larson’s last day as Brainerd superintendent will be June 30.

