Brainerd Student-Athletes Receive Sports Medicine Services in New Contract

Essentia Health is offering Brainerd student-athletes sports medicine services as March is National Athletic Training Month.

The district and Essentia Health agreed upon a five-year contract that will allow trainers to collaborate with school faculty including sports directors, coaches and officials. The health service notes their longstanding history with the Brainerd School District, in turn continuing to offer the chance for students to receive this service and ensure a safe environment for student-athletes.

John Haugrud, Essentia’s sports medicine director said about the new contract, “We want to keep them participating in the activities they love. It’s a privilege for us to serve our community in this way.”

The contract also includes a $50,000 donation from Essentia Health toward new exercise equipment for the entire school population as another way to expanding the healthy option for Brainerd’s students.

