Brainerd Store Faces Charges For Potentially Breaking Stay-at-Home Order

Nathan Green — Apr. 15 2020

A local Brainerd store faces charges in regards to potentially breaking the state’s stay-at-home order.

Risky Business is a lingerie and underwear store located on the corner of Washington and 4th Street. Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston says they investigated after they received a complaint on March 31st claiming the store was still open.

The charges on Risky Business are currently still pending, according to Chief McQuiston. Our attempts to reach the owner of Risky Business, Ron Beattie, Jr., were unsuccessful.

