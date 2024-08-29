Brainerd Starts Treatments to Protect Ash Trees in City Parks

After the invasive insect emerald ash borer was discovered in Brainerd earlier this year, the city began looking to protect ash trees in city parks.

Nine trees in Kiwanis Park and five in Bane Park were identified for treatment, and work began earlier this month. The city anticipated that the trees, if left untreated, would die in seven to 10 years.

Chemicals are injected into each tree as part of the process. With continued treatment, it can protect the trees from emerald ash borer for the remainder of their lifespans.

“The injection is good for two years,” explained James Kramvik, Brainerd Community Development Director. “I’ve heard it could be potentially stretched to three, but they’re under warranty for two years with the city trees and as long as you treat them indefinitely, the tree can live indefinitely without emerald ash borer. Certainly there’s other causes that can cause the tree to decline, but [it] would be protected from emerald ash borer.”

The trees that have been identified will be re-injected every two years. The city is also looking to identify more trees in other city parks to be treated.