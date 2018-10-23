Brainerd Starts New Program Connecting Children In Military Families

Military families have a special bond, and a new program was started in Brainerd this year connecting the children of military families.

The Military Kids Club is a certified education program through “The Yellow Ribbon” that combines physical and mental activities focusing on the seven “C’s” of Resilience. Right now, there are fourteen kids in the club and they meet every Monday for 45 minutes after school.

The children will be recognized at their various elementary schools this Veteran’s Day, and the club hopes to expand to all grade levels next year.