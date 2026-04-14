Brainerd Softball Splits Doubleheader With St. Cloud in Home Opener

Despite several delays to the start of their season, Brainerd softball set a good tone with an 11-4 win last Friday on the road at Owatonna. The reigning Section 8AAAA champs returned to the diamond on Tuesday for their home opener, where they hosted St. Cloud in a doubleheader.

In game one, Maddie O’Grady allowed only one run in seven innings to let the Warriors take game one 4-1. However, they’d split the day, falling to 4-3 to the Crush in 11 innings in game two.