Apr 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Softball Splits Doubleheader With St. Cloud in Home Opener

Despite several delays to the start of their season, Brainerd softball set a good tone with an 11-4 win last Friday on the road at Owatonna. The reigning Section 8AAAA champs returned to the diamond on Tuesday for their home opener, where they hosted St. Cloud in a doubleheader.

In game one, Maddie O’Grady allowed only one run in seven innings to let the Warriors take game one 4-1. However, they’d split the day, falling to 4-3 to the Crush in 11 innings in game two.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Brainerd Warriors Lacrosse Generic sqk

04-14-2026

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Lacrosse Hosts St. Cloud, Earns 2nd Straight Win of Season

bsu unified basketball extravaganza 2026

04-14-2026

Sports

BSU’s Unified Basketball Extravaganza Lets Athletes With Disabilities Excel

bsu polar plunge special olympics 2026 thumbnail

04-14-2026

Community

Northwoods Experience: BSU Holds Community Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

kasper magnussen bsu men's hockey lineups

04-13-2026

Sports

Magnussen, 3 Other BSU Men’s Hockey Players Enter Transfer Portal