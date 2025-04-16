Apr 16, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Softball Splits Doubleheader at Home with Sauk Rapids-Rice

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Cocomelon Ad

Easter First City

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Softball Opens Season with 5-3 Win Over Proctor

Sports

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Baseball Shuts Out Pine River-Backus at Home

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Lacrosse Beats St. Cloud to Get 1st Win of Season

Education & Government

Bemidji State, NTC Announce Launch of New Esports Program for 2026