Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Softball Preps for 2023 Season After Historic 2022 Campaign

Charlie YaegerMar. 29 2023

Brainerd softball was one game off a date with history last year. The Warriors compiled a 26-1 record with their lone loss coming in the Class AAAA State Championship game.

But it’s a new season and a new team. Brainerd graduated five seniors from last year’s team, including All-Tournament pitcher Olivia Tautges and third baseman Meghan Smith, and now it’s time for some new faces in the field.

Head coach Shane Jordan praised last year’s team for their historic run and felt they set new expectations for this year’s team, but he remained adamant that would not change how they do things.

“Warrior softball is Warrior softball, so we’re not changing anything that we’ve done, we’re not changing our pre-season plans, our practice plans have all been the same, and we expect to contend for a conference championship, section championship, and get back to state,” said Jordan.

It’s not easy when the season starts with indoor practice, but the girls say it’s just how things are. They say practice energy is high, they get a chance to work on the little things, and it’s making everyone that much hungrier to get out on the field and play.

As far as trying to repeat what they did last year, senior captains Josie Kappes, Molly Wieland, and Sophie Mattson all said they would like to, but more than anything, they just want to have fun playing some good softball with their friends. Their first chance to do that is April 11th against Bemidji, but it all depends on if the snow has melted by then.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Wins 6th State Title

Brainerd Boys Basketball Knocked Out of Playoffs with Loss to Moorhead in 8AAAA Semi

Brainerd’s Johnny Pecarich Verbally Commits to BSU for Men’s Basketball

Brainerd Boys Basketball Beats St. Michael-Albertville in Section 8AAAA Quarterfinals

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Planting For Wildlife

Posted on Mar. 10 2023

Lakeland Currents: What's Sourcewell?

Posted on Mar. 3 2023

Lakeland Currents: Minnesota Fishing Museum & Hall of Fame

Posted on Feb. 24 2023

Common Ground: Jesse Dermody Sculptures

Posted on Feb. 22 2023

Lakeland Currents: Brainerd Lakes Chamber & Businesses

Posted on Feb. 17 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.