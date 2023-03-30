Brainerd Softball Preps for 2023 Season After Historic 2022 Campaign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brainerd softball was one game off a date with history last year. The Warriors compiled a 26-1 record with their lone loss coming in the Class AAAA State Championship game.

But it’s a new season and a new team. Brainerd graduated five seniors from last year’s team, including All-Tournament pitcher Olivia Tautges and third baseman Meghan Smith, and now it’s time for some new faces in the field.

Head coach Shane Jordan praised last year’s team for their historic run and felt they set new expectations for this year’s team, but he remained adamant that would not change how they do things.

“Warrior softball is Warrior softball, so we’re not changing anything that we’ve done, we’re not changing our pre-season plans, our practice plans have all been the same, and we expect to contend for a conference championship, section championship, and get back to state,” said Jordan.

It’s not easy when the season starts with indoor practice, but the girls say it’s just how things are. They say practice energy is high, they get a chance to work on the little things, and it’s making everyone that much hungrier to get out on the field and play.

As far as trying to repeat what they did last year, senior captains Josie Kappes, Molly Wieland, and Sophie Mattson all said they would like to, but more than anything, they just want to have fun playing some good softball with their friends. Their first chance to do that is April 11th against Bemidji, but it all depends on if the snow has melted by then.