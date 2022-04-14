Brainerd Softball Leaning on Senior Leadership to Get Back to Section Final

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd softball team is seeking revenge this season after finishing with a 20-5 record last year. The Warriors ultimately fell one step short when they lost in the section final. A big advantage the Warriors have coming into this year are there are seven different seniors returning from that section final team.

Head Coach Shane Jordan believes he has a well-balanced team, but that all starts on the mound, where pitching is one of the Warriors’ strongest attributes. That’s thanks to the Tautges sisters, Mya, Emma, and Olivia, who combined for 160 innings pitched and 173 batters struck out, earning them a combined 1.71 ERA.

With seven seniors returning this year, Coach Jordan believes they’re more than capable of handling that role, but all positions and playing time will still have to be earned whether they’re a senior or an underclassman. Jordan is looking for girls to step up and be role models.

The Warriors’ season was supposed to kick off on Tuesday, April 12th, but that game was canceled due to weather. The Warriors are now looking towards next Wednesday, April 19th, where they will travel to Alexandria to launch their season.