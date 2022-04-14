Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Softball Leaning on Senior Leadership to Get Back to Section Final

Ryan BowlerApr. 14 2022

The Brainerd softball team is seeking revenge this season after finishing with a 20-5 record last year. The Warriors ultimately fell one step short when they lost in the section final. A big advantage the Warriors have coming into this year are there are seven different seniors returning from that section final team.

Head Coach Shane Jordan believes he has a well-balanced team, but that all starts on the mound, where pitching is one of the Warriors’ strongest attributes. That’s thanks to the Tautges sisters, Mya, Emma, and Olivia, who combined for 160 innings pitched and 173 batters struck out, earning them a combined 1.71 ERA.

With seven seniors returning this year, Coach Jordan believes they’re more than capable of handling that role, but all positions and playing time will still have to be earned whether they’re a senior or an underclassman. Jordan is looking for girls to step up and be role models.

The Warriors’ season was supposed to kick off on Tuesday, April 12th, but that game was canceled due to weather. The Warriors are now looking towards next Wednesday, April 19th, where they will travel to Alexandria to launch their season.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Sebeka Softball Looking to Repeat as Section 5A Champions

Bemidji Softball Making the Most of Indoor Practices

Brainerd Boys Basketball Falls to Moorhead in Section 8AAAA Championship Heartbreaker

Brainerd Boys Basketball Defeats Elk River in Section 8AAAA Quarterfinal

Recently Added

Backroads: Severio Mancieri

Posted on Apr. 14 2022

Lakeland Currents - TrekNorth's Innovative Learning Model

Posted on Apr. 8 2022

Backroads: New Salty Dog

Posted on Apr. 7 2022

Lakeland Currents - One Watershed, One Plan

Posted on Apr. 1 2022

Lakeland Currents - National Arbor Day at Northland Arboretum

Posted on Mar. 25 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.