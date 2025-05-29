May 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Softball Heading Back to State with Shutout Win Over Sartell

Brainerd booked its ninth trip to the state tournament in program history on Thursday, where the defeated Sartell 8-0. Macy Goral’s bunt in the fifth inning broke things wide open, and the ever-reliable Mya Tautges tossed her third shutout of the section tourney.

“We worked so hard to get here, we grew so much from the first game of the season to now,” said Tautges. “We’ve played against this team four times. So, just like keeping the same approach, pitching, and even for our defense, like we know around where are they going to hit.”

“I got the bunt signal and I was like, I wasn’t even focused about being safe at first. My job was to get the bunt down,” Goral said. “That was definitely a confidence booster, not only for myself, but I think for the team as well, which was really huge.”

Brainerd will now play in the Class AAAA state tournament on Tuesday, June 3rd in Mankato. Their opponent is yet to be determined, which seedings being announced on Saturday, May 31st.

