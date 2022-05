Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd softball team capped off a perfect 20-0 regular season yesterday with a 2-1 win over Forest Lake.

The Warriors have dominated the regular season, outscoring their opponents 188-22, including eight shutouts and 12 games where the Warriors have scored 10+ runs.

Brainerd will open up Section 8AAAA playoffs next week.