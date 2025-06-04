Brainerd Softball Defeated by Bloomington Jefferson in Class AAAA Quarterfinal

After postponements and then cancellations Tuesday due to the rain, the state softball tournament in Mankato finally got underway Wednesday morning with the Class AAAA bracket. 5-seed Brainerd was back at state for the first time since 2022, when they finished as runner-up, and they were taking on 4-seed Bloomington Jefferson in the quarterfinals.

Mya Tautges was dominating in the circle, striking out seven Jaguars and only allowing three hits for the game, but Bloomington Jefferson walked off the Warriors 2-1. Brainerd would later play in the consolation semifinal, where they fell to 1-0 to Edina in a nine-inning nail-biter.