Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In sports, the game ends when the clock hits zero or the final out is made. That has always been the “closure” in athletics. But many high school athletes across the nation are now faced with a new version of finality: the loss of a season because of a pandemic. We got a chance to see how the Brainerd High School softball team is dealing with this new norm.