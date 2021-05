Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

They say some of the best memories on a high school team occur on a bus ride or in the locker room. As one player from the Brainerd Warriors Softball team said, it’s making TikToks.

While there are actual sisters on the Warriors roster, the connection among the players can be classified as a sisterhood.

With six games left in the regular season, the Warriors still have plenty more they want to prove.