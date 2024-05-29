Brainerd Softball Beats Sartell, Knocked Out of Section Playoffs by St. Cloud

Brainerd was hosting Sartell on Tuesday in the Section 8AAAA elimination bracket, where the Warriors needed a win to stay alive.

Brainerd took out Sartell in a 4-0 victory. At the same time, Bemidji fell 8-0 to St. Cloud, so in the second elimination game of the day, the Warriors hosted the Crush, where the winner would go on to face Moorhead Thursday.

St. Cloud was able to knock Brainerd out of the 8AAAA sections with a 3-1 win, ending the Warriors’ season.

Mya Tautges tallied 16 strikeouts against Sartell and another 10 against St. Cloud, allowing only one earned run in that game. As a junior, there’s more to come from her next season.