Brainerd Softball Advances to Section 8AAAA Championship with 5-2 Win Over STMA

The Brainerd softball team kept their perfect season intact with a 5-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville in the Section 8AAAA semifinal game. Olivia Tautges pitched a complete game and hit a 3-run home run in the 3rd inning. With the win, Brainerd is now 23-0 on the season.

The Warriors will now play the winner of St. Michael-Albertville or Moorhead in the section championship on Thursday. Brainerd hasn’t lost yet in the 8AAAA tournament, so either the Knights or Spuds will have to beat the Warriors twice in order to win the section title. Brainerd will need to win just once against either the Knights or Spuds in order to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

The Section 8AAAA championship will take place in Brainerd on Thursday, June 2nd at 5:00 PM.