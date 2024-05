Softball section playoffs continued on Wednesday. In Section 8AAAA, 2-seed Brainerd was hosting 7-seed Bemidji.

Brainerd beat Bemidji 10-0 in six innings, getting eight runs in the fourth inning alone. Mya Tautges had 10 strikeouts.

The Warriors move on to the quarterfinals, where they’ll host Moorhead. The Lumberjacks now move to the elimination bracket and will play at Sauk Rapids-Rice.