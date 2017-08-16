Brainerd Ski Loons Water Show Cancelled

- Home
Due to the water the Brainerd Ski Loons Water Show scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 16 will now take place on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.
The free show is held at Lum Park and features human ski pyramids, ski jumpers, barefooters, and skiers being pulled 360 degrees around the boat.
