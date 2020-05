Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Ski Loons President, Christopher Dens, announced late last night that the company would not be running any shows for the rest of 2020.

Dens explained that this is due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Loons are a local Water Ski show team, that usually perform throughout the summer months.

