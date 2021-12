Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There always seems to be something going on in downtown Brainerd. Each month, the Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition creates an event to help bring business to the city. This month, during the holiday season, they’re having a shopping passport to help incentivize people to shop locally.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today