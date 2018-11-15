Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Sends A Handful Of Athletes To The College Level

Anthony Scott
Nov. 14 2018
The Warriors sent five players onto the next level in their respective sports ranging from the division I to the division III levels.

First, Courtney Russell, an outside hitter on the volleyball team is excited about the increase in competition as she heads to Kansas Wesleyan.

“I’m very excited to play because it is going to be another level,” Russell said. “Everyone is going to want to be there and play, and compete, and I’m excited.”

Patrick Gervenak of the football team will play against elite division III competition as he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin Stout.

“I really just liked the coaching staff when I went there,” Gervenak said. “Nothing really too major, just the favorite college, like the campus and everything.

On the pitch, Brainerd Goalkeeper, Molly Rudolph is off to St. Catherines, an all-girls school, to continue her soccer career.

“I’m thankful that I get to do this,” Rudolph said. “I’m very excited and I’m very honored that I get to continue my career at college.”

On the men’s side, Noah Ebinger will stay in Minnesota to continue his soccer career at the University of Minnesota Morris.

“I’m very nervous, but hopefully with offseason training with the girls coach, Grant Gmeinder, and other coaches I’ll be able to take that next step,” Ebinger said.

The lone Division I athlete, Cheyenne Abear, will be headed to New York to play hockey at Union College. Abear could not be reached for comment, as she had to leave for hockey practice immediately after signing her letter.

The Warriors celebrated their athletes and look forward to another signing day in the Spring.

