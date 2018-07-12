Brainerd SCORE Hoping To Help Small Businesses With New Event

SCORE is a national nonprofit organization that partners with the Small Business Administration to support start-ups and mentoring for small businesses. Soon, they’ll be hosting an event to introduce Score to potential mentors to increase their impact on small businesses in the Brainerd Lakes area and beyond.

On Thursday August 9th , a gathering will be held at Gull Dam Brewing in Nisswa. It starts at 5:30 in the evening and ends at 7:30.

There will be socializing and refreshments. As well as an opportunity to learn more about SCORE and the opportunities available to support entrepreneurs and existing business owners. Speakers will include area business owners who have benefitted from SCORE mentoring.

SCORE mentors and volunteers, both retired and working, are men and women who volunteer their time and share their business knowledge and expertise with those starting a business or leading an existing business, or nonprofit organization.

Brainerd SCORE branch manager, Dick Jordan, has issued a personal invitation to anyone who is interested. The SCORE office is located at Central Lake College. You can also contact j3021@crosslake.net with questions.