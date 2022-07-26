Brainerd Schools Welcome New Principals and Assistant Principals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd School District has had a lot of change this summer. Heidi Hahn has been welcomed as the their new superintendent, but that wasn’t the only big staffing change. Forestview Middle School, Lowell Elementary, and Riverside Elementary all gained new leadership for this upcoming school year.

At the most recent school board meeting, Kathryn Johnson and Jill Bjorge introduced themselves as the new principals of Lowell Elementary and Riverside Elementary, respectively, and Isaac Smieja and Derek Hendrickson were recognized as new assistant principals at Forestview Middle School.

Johnson and Bjorge will oversee schools that received renovations in the last couple of years. Lowell Elementary underwent renovations to add new classrooms, a gymnasium, free learning space, and new administrative suites, along with Riverside Elementary.

