Brainerd Schools Superintendent Discusses Possible Consultants for Strategic Plan

At the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting on Monday, Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Hahn presented options to the board for possible consultants to create a new district strategic plan.

Last month, Hahn was given one month to speak with different consultants on devising a new strategic plan for the district. The Board decided in October to explore five different consultants.

One of Hahn’s primary goals when hired was to create the new strategic plan, and she wanted to partner with the Minnesota School Boards Association for the project. After reviewing five different consultants who ranged in price between $5,000 and $31,000, the school board decided to invite the Minnesota School Boards Association and PartnerED to their next meeting to present their ideas.

“When you look at our district, we’re a very large district,” said Hahn. “When we say we want to communicate and have our community involved, that’s one of things I really pressed as I talked to each of the heads of these consulting firms, is just, how do you engage them, how can you ensure that we keep them engaged.”

The presentation of the consultants’ strategic planning ideas will happen on Monday, Dec. 12.

