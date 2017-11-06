Brainerd Schools Release Survey Results

The long-term facilities plan is taking a look at space, health, safety and security issues within Brainerd schools.

“A six-phase process beginning with an excessive communications plan to listening sessions both internally and throughout the community which we have held well over 100 different meeting and presentations so far. Then we went into surveys and assessments that were available, and now what we are doing is collecting all of the data and moving forward and I will bring forth the recommendation to the board of education at the end of the month,” said Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Laine Larson.

The scientific survey was conducted with community members specifically chosen for a valid sample. A total of 400 residents completed the survey over the phone. More than 1,300 area residents took the unscientific Internet survey that was available to anyone with a computer.

The phone survey concluded that 86 percent agree that the community receives good value from its investments in its public schools. “People really believe we have the highest quality education and available opportunities to our learners here, and the scientific survey supported that,” Larson said.

Eighty-nine percent of the participants from the phone survey rated teachers or other instructional staff at good or excellent.

“We have the best and brightest staff in our district and that 89 percent was off the charts and it was something that made me extremely proud,” Larson said.

All of the 12 schools in the district are being assessed separately to see what the priorities are for each building. “We’re just right now prioritizing and weighing out the pros and cons,” Larson said.

They’re creating three categories for each building: must-do items, should-do items and items they would like to do. According to the survey, the top of the list for residents include focus is STEM education, special education and workforce development. For parents and employees, the top three include technical education, school security and more technology access.

“We want to do it in partnership to provide the best educational excellence possible,” Larson said.

The school board received 66 percent good or excellent marks and 77 percent believe the school board makes decisions in the best interest if students and families. Larson mentioned the community support and involvement has been wonderful, and she hopes it will continue on that path during this process.