DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Schools Release Survey Results

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

The long-term facilities plan is taking a look at space, health, safety and security issues within Brainerd schools.

“A six-phase process beginning with an excessive communications plan to listening sessions both internally and throughout the community which we have held well over 100 different meeting and presentations so far. Then we went into surveys and assessments that were available, and now what we are doing is collecting all of the data and moving forward and I will bring forth the recommendation to the board of education at the end of the month,” said Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Laine Larson.

The scientific survey was conducted with community members specifically chosen for a valid sample. A total of 400 residents completed the survey over the phone. More than 1,300 area residents took the unscientific Internet survey that was available to anyone with a computer.

The phone survey concluded that 86 percent agree that the community receives good value from its investments in its public schools. “People really believe we have the highest quality education and available opportunities to our learners here, and the scientific survey supported that,” Larson said.

Eighty-nine percent of the participants from the phone survey rated teachers or other instructional staff at good or excellent.

“We have the best and brightest staff in our district and that 89 percent was off the charts and it was something that made me extremely proud,” Larson said.

All of the 12 schools in the district are being assessed separately to see what the priorities are for each building. “We’re just right now prioritizing and weighing out the pros and cons,” Larson said.

They’re creating three categories for each building: must-do items, should-do items and items they would like to do. According to the survey, the top of the list for residents include focus is STEM education, special education and workforce development. For parents and employees, the top three include technical education, school security and more technology access.

“We want to do it in partnership to provide the best educational excellence possible,” Larson said.

The school board received 66 percent good or excellent marks and 77 percent believe the school board makes decisions in the best interest if students and families. Larson mentioned the community support and involvement has been wonderful, and she hopes it will continue on that path during this process.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Brainerd Ninth Graders Host Socktober

All Book World Locations Will Close

Lakeland Currents 1102: Let’s Go Fishing

New Reproductive Health Clinic Ready To Serve Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More

Dawnetta Royce Chase said

How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Latest Story

Swedish Holiday Traditions Center Of Discussion At Brainerd Public Library

Stories were told and cookies were baked – that means they were talking holidays at the Brainerd Public Library today, but specifically
Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Latest Stories

Swedish Holiday Traditions Center Of Discussion At Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Two Missing After Boat Capsized On Lower Red Lake

Posted on Nov. 6 2017
Walleye

Upper Red Lake Walleye Regulations Announced

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Bemidji Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

Target To Offer Shoppers A Breather After Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.