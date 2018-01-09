DONATE

Brainerd Schools Referendum Questions Finalized

Jan. 9 2018
The Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education has finalized the language that will be used on the referendum ballot in April. The final ballot question language will now be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education before it can be presented to local voters.

The Review and Comment paper is a detailed 55-page document that demonstrates how the Board of Education plans to use the cost of local taxpayers if approved.

Once the district sends in the Review and Comment document you can view it here.

The three question ballot will be presented to voters on April 10, 2018, with early voting beginning on Feb.23. Question one will address health,safety and learning needs for the elementary schools. Question two will focus on health,safety and learning needs for secondary education and question three will enhance an auditorium into a performing arts center at the Brainerd High School.

However, question three is contingent on the approval of question two. If question two does not pass, then question three cannot pass either.

The total of all three questions will have a voter approved investment of $145.8 million, which for a current median home value ($156,200) will total an addition of $7 a month in taxes.

According to a press release here are some of the highlights of the Board of Education’s Blueprint 181 plan:

  • Construction of a new elementary school to replace the current Baxter Elementary
  • Repurposing of the current Baxter Elementary building to meet growing demand for Early Childhood programs
  • Renovation and expansion at Garfield, Harrison, Lowell, Nisswa and Riverside to address growing enrollment, educational adequacy needs, and safety and security concerns
  • Renovation of Washington Educational Services Building (WESB) for Early Childhood, Fun ‘N’ Friends, and administrative offices
  • Renovation and expansion of the current Brainerd High School North Campus to house grades 9-12, with updated pool and activities space
  • Repurposing the current Brainerd High School South Campus for current Lincoln Education Center (LEC) and Transitions programs and deconstruction of LEC building
  • Renovation of Brainerd Learning Center to house expanded alternative programs for middle and high school students
  • Improving parent and bus drop-off/pick-up areas and safety and security at Forestview Middle School
  • Construction of a new performing arts center

Community members can continue to offer comments, ask questions, and find information about Blueprint 181 by visiting www.blueprint181.org, emailing blueprint181@isd181.org, or by calling 218-454-6900. A schedule of informational presentations about the Blueprint 181 plan and the bond referendum is being developed and will be released soon.

