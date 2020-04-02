Brainerd Schools Adapting To Online Learning
Everything seems to be changing during the coronavirus outbreak, including the way students across the nation are receiving their education.
Brainerd Public Schools spent two weeks teaching all of their faculty a new way of delivering day-to-day lessons to students from home through online learning. Things may not be the same, but Superintendent Laine Larson is doing all she can to help the Brainerd school district get through these difficult times.
