Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Red Lake Nation Declares Medical Martial Law

Brainerd Schools Adapting To Online Learning

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 1 2020

Everything seems to be changing during the coronavirus outbreak, including the way students across the nation are receiving their education.

Brainerd Public Schools spent two weeks teaching all of their faculty a new way of delivering day-to-day lessons to students from home through online learning. Things may not be the same, but Superintendent Laine Larson is doing all she can to help the Brainerd school district get through these difficult times.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Tri-County Health Care Suspends Building Project For New Facility

Boser’s Stellar 2020 Shortened Season May or May Not Be His Last Run

Red Lake Nation Declares Medical Martial Law

More COVID-19 Cases Appearing in Lakeland Viewing Area

Latest Stories

Tri-County Health Care Suspends Building Project For New Facility

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Boser's Stellar 2020 Shortened Season May or May Not Be His Last Run

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - The Best Sweet Potato Fries

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Red Lake Nation Declares Medical Martial Law

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

More COVID-19 Cases Appearing in Lakeland Viewing Area

Posted on Apr. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.