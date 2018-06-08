Brainerd School Teacher Wins on Price is Right

The longest running television game show, the price is right, just crowned a local Minnesota resident its newest winner.

Dalen Hodge of Brainerd, “came on down” the bob barker studios in Hollywood, and walked away with a new car. Hodge said he was visiting Los Angeles with his family for a spring break trip, and decided to go to the price is right. He originally only had overflow tickets, but quickly made friends with people who had extra seats.

Along with the new Chevy, Dalen also walked away with new outdoor furniture and a couple of e-readers.

To hear more about Dalen’s experience on the Price is Right, check out the video below.