Brainerd School District Weighing Options After Operating Levy Referendum Fails

In Brainerd, voting season has ended, but the repercussions are now beginning. Brainerd Public Schools’ operating levy referendum failed to pass, leaving the district like many others around the state, in a scramble to figure out their future.

Brainerd Public Schools is weighing school closures and layoffs after voters rejected a tax levy, and district leaders warned of a growing budget deficit. Superintendent Chip Rankin is aware of the failed referendum and acknowledges it is hard to get them passed at all.

“Only 27% of referendums passed this last Tuesday in the outstate [of Minnesota],” he explained. “They’re very difficult to pass, and the ones that did pass, this is after getting two or three no’s, and they’ve really had to go back and rework their plan, rework their plan, and so considering that this is our first time, I’m not super surprised, and just building awareness is difficult.”

While district leaders said the average household would only pay $11 more a month, Rankin understands residents’ fatigue when it comes to paying more out of pocket.

“To be honest to you, this is the fifth time I’ve been through the referendum process,” Rankin said. “And it is a process, and there’s a ton of people that are very supportive of our public schools. But just the sentiment right now in our community, in our state, our nation, taxes, the economy—right now, it’s just hard.”

With a shortfall of $3 million, difficult decisions will need to be made by the school board. One of the options currently being considered is the shutdown of multiple schools and moving students to other buildings, which will disrupt their learning and their lives.

“We’re at that crossroads, and Brainerd was in the same situation in 2006: they closed two elementary schools, and I don’t know if our community has ever healed since then,” continued Rankin. “But I want to make sure people know what’s on the table. We’ve got some challenges ahead of us, but we have tremendous people. I have a great board, good leaders, and a community that supports our schools, and we’ll find some solution.”

Rankin said he hopes to seek approval in April for a capital projects levy that would cost each household an additional $8 a month. While there is hope in the future, the present is worrying for students in Brainerd Public Schools.

The November levy referendum failed to pass by 2,677 votes.