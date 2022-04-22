Brainerd School District to Dedicate New and Renovated Facilities
The Brainerd School District will be celebrating some of its new and renovated school buildings over the course of the next month.
The building upgrades were made possible by the district’s $205 million bonding referendum that was approved by voters in 2018. A lot of the dedications for these facilities were put off due to the pandemic, but now the district has set dates for events that will include ribbon cutting, the unveiling of plaques for the buildings, speeches, and performances from students.
The facilities being dedicated, including the new Brainerd High School Aquatic Center, are listed below, along with the dates and times of each ceremony:
- Lowell Elementary, 704 3rd Ave. NE, Brainerd
- Monday, April 25, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
- Nisswa Elementary, 5533 Lakers Lane, Nisswa
- Tuesday, May 3, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
- BHS Aquatic Center, 702 S 5th St., Brainerd
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022 @ 5:30 PM
- Harrison Elementary, 1515 Oak Street, Brainerd
- Thursday, May 5, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
- Riverside Elementary, 220 NW 3rd St., Brainerd
- Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
- Baxter Elementary, 12191 Jasperwood Drive, Baxter
- Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
- Garfield Elementary, 1120 10th Ave. NE, Brainerd
- Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
- Warrior Early Learning Center, 5546 Fairview Road N., Baxter
- Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
