Brainerd School District Receives Review of Forestview Middle School Bullying Policies

Brainerd Public Schools has received the findings of an independent review of bullying policies and practices at Forestview Middle School after the loss of two Forestview students this summer.

The district hired attorney James K. Martin of Martin Law Firm in August to conduct the review.

“I brought him in to be completely transparent,” explained Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Chip Rankin. “He had full access to every family, every staff member. And I just want to make sure people know that the staff at Forestview work extremely hard to support our students. There are processes and procedures in place. And while it’s extremely tragic at what happened this summer, it’s a complex problem. And simply blaming the school is—it’s more complex than that.”

According to a press release from the district, the review found that District Policy 514, Bullying Prohibition, meets Minnesota law and that practices at Forestview are reasonable. It also identified areas where the district can do better.

“We took it very seriously,” Rankin continued. “We got an independent set of eyes on what we’re doing and how we do things. And as the new guy coming in, I want to make sure we got a fresh set of eyes on this because there were some allegations made and I wanted to make sure people knew that I took them seriously.”

The district will now build an action plan from the review’s recommendations, including a review of counseling and administrative staffing at Forestview, using one system to track bullying reports so a pattern against a student is not missed, and investigation training for building administrators so they can spot bullying and address it right away.

“I think another key piece is, we are fully implementing [programs from] Sandy Hook Promise a year and a half earlier than required,” Rankin added. “We’ve learned from other schools that have gone through this, and basically it’s an anonymous reporting system that allows all of our students and all of our families to report instances of bullying. And then that’s really helpful.”

Rankin believes the hiring of the investigator was to show that the district isn’t just saying they are implementing changes but actually doing it.

Because the review involves private student information and some follow-up is still underway, the district will not comment on specific students or specific claims, out of respect for the families involved. Students who are being bullied, or who see it happen to someone else, are encouraged to tell any adult at school.

If you need mental or emotional support, you can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.