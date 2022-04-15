Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School District Offers Superintendent Position to Heidi Hahn

Lakeland News — Apr. 15 2022

Heidi Hahn

The ongoing search for a new superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools came one step closer to completion after last night’s school board meeting.

After more than three hours of deliberation, Brainerd School Board members voted 4-2 late Thursday night to offer the superintendent job to Heidi Hahn. Hahn is the current assistant superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools and has worked within the district for 26 years.

“We can do great things when we can believe in a leader, have a common vision, a strong strategic plan, and head in the same direction. I guess all the point I’m making is that Heidi can get us there faster,” said Jana Shogren, Brainerd School Board Clerk. “And then the other stuff doesn’t just happen, it happens because we, in combination with a strong superintendent, we at this table help it happen.”

Hahn has not accepted the position as of now. She said she would have to think about it, as the district deserves a leader that the whole board can get behind.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

GOP Governor Candidate Stanek Hospitalized After Crash

Northwoods Adventure: Easy Riders Bike Shop in Brainerd Celebrates 50 Years

Brainerd Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary, Damage at Pierz Business

Two Finalists Selected for Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Position

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.