Brainerd School District Offers Superintendent Position to Heidi Hahn

The ongoing search for a new superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools came one step closer to completion after last night’s school board meeting.

After more than three hours of deliberation, Brainerd School Board members voted 4-2 late Thursday night to offer the superintendent job to Heidi Hahn. Hahn is the current assistant superintendent for Brainerd Public Schools and has worked within the district for 26 years.

“We can do great things when we can believe in a leader, have a common vision, a strong strategic plan, and head in the same direction. I guess all the point I’m making is that Heidi can get us there faster,” said Jana Shogren, Brainerd School Board Clerk. “And then the other stuff doesn’t just happen, it happens because we, in combination with a strong superintendent, we at this table help it happen.”

Hahn has not accepted the position as of now. She said she would have to think about it, as the district deserves a leader that the whole board can get behind.

