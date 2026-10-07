Brainerd School District Names New School Safety and Compliance Coordinator

The Brainerd School District has announced the appointment of a new School Safety and Compliance Coordinator.

Troy Schreifels will be stepping into the position with 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, including 15 years as a School Resource Officer with Brainerd Public Schools. He also recently served as the Director of Security and Emergency Management at Central Lakes College. He is an assistant varsity football coach at Brainerd High School and previously served as a defensive line coach at Central Lakes College from 2021 to 2025.

According to a press release from the district, Schreifels will now oversee district-wide school security protocols, coordinate emergency management training, ensure compliance with state and federal safety standards, and coordinate with local emergency responders and district administration.

“Having served this community and worked inside Brainerd schools for so many years, stepping into this role feels like a natural continuation of my lifelong commitment to our youth and staff,” said Schreifels in a statement. “Keeping our schools safe requires proactive planning, strong communication, and positive relationships. I look forward to building on those connections to ensure a safe, supportive learning environment for everyone.”