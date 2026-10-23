Brainerd School District Making Its Case for Operating Levy at Info Sessions

With voters going to the polls in less than two weeks, Brainerd Public Schools is hosting information sessions regarding the operating levy referendum that will be on the ballot this coming election.

Monday’s session was held at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Also being discussed was Project True North and its Brainerd 2.0 proposal, which is the district’s 11-piece plan to try and manage the $6.5 million deficit that the school district could be facing in the near future.

The tax impact of the operating levy would be around $11 dollars per month on homes valued at or around $375,000. Without the levy, Brainerd Public Schools says the deficit could require the district to close at least one additional school, increase class sizes and reduce teaching and other staff positions, and reduce or eliminate programs and school opportunities for students.

“We’ve already made a tremendous amount of cuts,” said superintendent Chip Rankin. “We’ve cut actually 48 positions [in the] last two years. And when you look at the way the state funds education, 76% of school districts rely on this funding. Brainerd doesn’t have any of it. So that’s why it makes it really difficult to provide the same high-quality programs. So, I just want to make sure the community is aware of what’s on the ballot as they go to the polls in a couple of weeks here.”

State funding is tied to schools’ enrollment, which is projected to continue to decline by at least 650 students in the next five years.

A referendum meeting was also held at Nisswa Elementary on Tuesday, and the district will hold one more information session on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Harrison Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. Monday’s session was livestreamed and can be found here. More information on the referendum can be found on the Brainerd Public Schools website.