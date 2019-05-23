Brainerd School District Celebrates Nisswa Elementary Groundbreaking

The Brainerd school district is preparing for a busy summer as they are set to expand many of their area schools. Earlier today, Nisswa Elementary celebrated their groundbreaking event.

The Brainerd school board, the Nisswa Mayor, and many local business leaders were on hand to put the first shovels in the ground as they started construction. When complete, the renovation will give Nisswa Elementary a new full-size gymnasium, a secure entrance for students and staff, and a bigger cafeteria. The school is excited to see this project finally come to life.

“It’s really surreal,” Molly Raske, Nisswa Elementary Principal, said. “After so many years of work and dedication and vision by our school board and our superintendent, and the administrators, the teachers, and staff, and now for it to actually be starting, it’s just surreal and we are beyond excited.”

Construction began after the groundbreaking ceremony, and the renovations are planned to be complete by the fall of 2020.