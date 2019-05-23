Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd School District Celebrates Nisswa Elementary Groundbreaking

May. 23 2019

The Brainerd school district is preparing for a busy summer as they are set to expand many of their area schools. Earlier today, Nisswa Elementary celebrated their groundbreaking event.

The Brainerd school board, the Nisswa Mayor, and many local business leaders were on hand to put the first shovels in the ground as they started construction. When complete, the renovation will give Nisswa Elementary a new full-size gymnasium, a secure entrance for students and staff, and a bigger cafeteria. The school is excited to see this project finally come to life.

“It’s really surreal,” Molly Raske, Nisswa Elementary Principal, said. “After so many years of work and dedication and vision by our school board and our superintendent, and the administrators, the teachers, and staff, and now for it to actually be starting, it’s just surreal and we are beyond excited.”

Construction began after the groundbreaking ceremony, and the renovations are planned to be complete by the fall of 2020.

Anthony Scott

Contact the Author

Anthony Scott — ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Essentia Health Named Among Nations Best Medium Sized Health Systems

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Title Sponsor For Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase

Crews Break Ground On New Baxter Elementary School

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty in Brainerd High School Sexual Assault Case

What do you think?

Latest Story

Essentia Health Named Among Nations Best Medium Sized Health Systems

Essentia Health has been recognized by IBM Watson Health as one of the top 20% highest-performing medium size health systems. The annual Top 15
Posted on May. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Essentia Health Named Among Nations Best Medium Sized Health Systems

Posted on May. 23 2019

Louise Lake Drowning Victim Identified

Posted on May. 23 2019

MnDot Seeking Public Feedback For Highway 197 Corridor Study

Posted on May. 23 2019

Division III St. Thomas University Getting Kicked Out Of MIAC

Posted on May. 23 2019

BSU Soccer Releases 2019 Schedule

Posted on May. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.