Brainerd School District Adopts Plan to Eventually Phase Out Mask Mandate
Brainerd Public Schools has required their students to wear masks throughout the entire school year up to this point. During their last board meeting, they passed a five-step process to move away from that.
But with a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area right now, and the chance of other variants popping up, there’s still uncertainty on how quickly the phase-out process will proceed.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.