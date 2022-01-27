Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School District Adopts Plan to Eventually Phase Out Mask Mandate

Chris BurnsJan. 26 2022

Brainerd Public Schools has required their students to wear masks throughout the entire school year up to this point. During their last board meeting, they passed a five-step process to move away from that.

But with a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area right now, and the chance of other variants popping up, there’s still uncertainty on how quickly the phase-out process will proceed.

By — Chris Burns

