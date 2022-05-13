Brainerd School Dedications Continue with Riverside Elementary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd school district has been going through a lot of changes in recent years.

In 2016, Brainerd Public Schools took on huge projects to expand and evolve the district. After more than six years of preparations, along with a vote from the Brainerd Lakes Area community, the school district approved renovations to elementary schools and early childhood school buildings. Over the last two weeks, they’ve celebrated this project with dedications of each building, and on Tuesday, they celebrated the completion of work at Riverside Elementary School.

“[With] our community’s partnership and their investment in our children, our future continues to amaze and inspire me,” said superintendent Laine Larson. “It’s been exhilarating for Brainerd Public Schools to be having this project and these dedications this week.”

There are two more building dedications planned, one at Garfield Elementary next Tuesday, May 16th, and another at the Warrior Early Learning Center next Friday, May 20th.

