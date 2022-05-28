Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School Board Votes to Allow Alcohol at Performing Arts Center

Lakeland News — May. 27 2022

At the most recent special meeting, the Brainerd School Board voted to allow alcohol at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts for select ticketed events.

The performing arts center in Brainerd is part of school property but is used for other events like the Lakes Area Music Festival. The festival has requested the ability to distribute alcohol at the season opening gala, along with four other concerts throughout the summer. The alcohol would be limited to the facility’s lobby and not in the theater.

The Brainerd School Board ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of allowing alcohol to be served at certain events.

